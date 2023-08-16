Rayner to detail Labour’s ‘new deal’ for workers in meeting with apprentices

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner will set out how her party will support workers during a visit to Glasgow (James Manning/PA)

Scottish workers have been “left out in the cold” by ministers in Scotland and the UK, Angela Rayner has said.

The deputy Labour leader will meet apprentices in Glasgow on Thursday to set out her party’s plans for a new deal for working people.

In the event of victory in the next general election, Labour is pledging to tackle insecure work by giving workers the right to protection against unfair dismissal, sick pay from day one and parental leave.

The strategy would also ban zero-hour contracts and fire and rehire policies.

Angela Rayner said Scots workers are being failed by both their current governments (PA)

Speaking ahead of the visit, Ms Rayner accused the SNP-led Scottish Government and the Conservative-run Westminster Government of failing workers.

She said: Working people in Scotland are right to demand better. Faced with a punishing cost-of-living crisis, an explosion in zero-hour contracts and a wages crash, governing parties on both sides of the border are failing working people across the whole of the UK.

“Scotland’s workers have been left out in the cold as ministers in Westminster and Holyrood engage in endless political battles on internal obsessions.

“But it is not inevitable for working people to shoulder the burden of this crisis, and it is not inevitable that working parents must struggle to feed and clothe their children.

“At the next general election, there will be a clear choice – between a Labour government, or another five years of Tory incompetence.

Sir Keir Starmer visited Rutherglen and Edinburgh alongside Anas Sarwar earlier this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“In Scotland, the SNP can only oppose the Tories – only Labour can boot them out of office.”

Earlier this week, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a gin distillery in Edinburgh and addressed party members in Rutherglen.

He was joined by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who has backed Ms Rayner’s message to workers.

He said: “After 15 years of SNP Government, not a single institution in Scotland is stronger now than when the SNP took office, and working people are paying the price.

“Across the country people are demanding change, and only Labour can deliver a new deal for working people in Scotland and across the UK.”

SNP MP David Linden responded: “The Labour Party have worked hand-in-glove with the Tories to block the devolution of employment law to Scotland for years.

“However, with draconian legislation like the EU Retained Law Bill and the Anti-Strike Bill passed through the UK Parliament earlier this year, it’s clear that protecting workers’ rights is more important than ever.

“If senior Labour politicians are serious about tackling employment issues, then they should commit to devolving employment law to Holyrood immediately.

“Failure to do so will mean people in Scotland won’t take him or his party seriously – and rightly so.

“While the SNP will always stand up for workers’ rights against Westminster attacks, ultimately, Scotland needs the full powers of independence to guarantee, protect and strengthen those rights.”