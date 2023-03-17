Regan pledges to ‘hit the ground running’ as she meets Permanent Secretary

SNP leadership contender Ash Regan has said she is ready to “hit the ground running” if she wins the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon after a meeting with Scotland’s top civil servant.

Ms Regan met with Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks at the Scottish Government’s headquarters in Edinburgh on Friday, to lay out her vision for Scotland if she becomes first minister.

The same offer has been made to all three candidates, although it is unclear if Kate Forbes or Humza Yousaf have yet to meet with the head of the civil service in Scotland.

All three candidates have been offered the chance to meet with the Permanent Secretary (Colin D Fisher/PA)

“It was a pleasure to meet the Permanent Secretary today, and to share my vision for the way forward for Scotland,” Ms Regan said.

“The positive, constructive, inclusive vision I have been advocating for over my campaign, includes the Independence commission which would be announced on day one alongside the civic-led Convention”.

“I will hit the ground running, I will reach across party lines, and I will deliver for the people of Scotland.

“There are huge priorities in both the NHS and with the economy suffering a cost-of-living crisis.

“We will tackle them and all else with the full power of parliament and government.

“The Permanent Secretary will now ensure the plans I have previously set out, are communicated, and the formations of the delivery plan are established.

“I look forward to working with him following a successful leadership bid.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “The Permanent Secretary has offered to meet with all three leadership candidates as part of the civil service’s preparations to support the new First Minister.”