Regulations around pensions for people injured during Troubles splits parties

Sinn Fein condemned the scheme, which excludes those injured in an incident that they were convicted of playing a part in, and unionists welcomed it.

Northern Ireland’s parties are divided over newly published regulations for a pension scheme to look after those severely injured in the Troubles.

The scheme will be open to applicants injured between 1966 and 2010.

However, those injured in an incident that they were convicted of playing a part in will not be eligible.

This represents a shift from the definition of a victim contained in the Victims and Survivors Order, which includes anyone who has been “physically or psychologically injured as a result of or in consequence of a conflict-related incident”, but made no reference to an individual’s culpability.

First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed the distinction while Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has written to Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith demanding an urgent meeting.

Payments to successful applicants will be backdated to 2014 when the Stormont House Agreement first proposed a pension for the injured.

In some cases, a relative of those injured may qualify for the scheme.

While many applications are expected to be straightforward, a judge will chair a committee with discretion to decide on those cases that are less clear-cut.

The regulations are being published by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) and put into law by Westminster, but the pensions scheme will be implemented by the Northern Ireland Executive.

The funding for the scheme is expected to come out of the region’s block grant from Westminster.

The NIO will work with the Northern Ireland Executive to design an application process.

Applications are expected to open by the end of May.

Officials are expecting at least 2,000 applications to be made.

Payments granted will range between £2,000 per year and £10,000 per year depending on the severity of someone’s injury.

Mrs Foster welcomed the regulations as a “massive and welcome step forward for the innocent victims of our Troubles”.

“It is particularly welcome that this pension will only be for those who were injured through no fault of their own,” she said.

“It was immoral that the 2006 order categorised innocent victims alongside the perpetrators of acts of terror.

“This pension will be awarded to people of all faiths and none but it will not be awarded to victim makers. That will be welcomed by many across all communities.”

However, Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon accused the UK Government of “acting in bad faith”, claiming officials briefed media on the regulations before parties and victims’ groups.

She also queried why no additional resources are being provided to fund the pensions.

“These proposals have left victims shocked and deeply disappointed, as the British Government had built up an expectation that pensions for victims were going to be dealt with in a way which was human rights compliant and in line with the legal definition of a victim,” she said.

“This is an attempt to create a hierarchy of victims and this partisan approach to dealing with the legacy of the conflict is unacceptable.

“Sinn Fein Leas Uachtaran Michelle O’Neill has written to the British Secretary of State to raise her concerns about the issue and to seek an urgent meeting.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt welcomed the laying of the regulation before Parliament, a day he said “many feared might never come”.

He paid tribute to those involved in campaigning for the pension, adding that he hopes the announcement will “bring some relief and comfort to those who have waited so long to receive support and recognition for the hurt and burden caused to them through no fault of their own”.

Wave Trauma Centre chief executive Sandra Peake said they will want to look closely at the details of the scheme.

“To see legislation being enacted at Westminster is testament to the tenacity and resilience of the group who have been fighting an often lonely campaign on behalf of those who have been marginalised for too long,” she said.

“No doubt there will be aspects that we and others would want done differently, but for the first time the Government has acknowledged the plight of the severely injured in a way that will make a real difference.”

Innocent Victims United spokesman Kenny Donaldson gave the regulations a “cautious welcome”.

“The decision to extend the parameters of the scheme to 2010 when policing and justice were devolved to this region and the presence of further scope to examine cases beyond this point on their individual merits is a welcome step,” he said.

“We also very much welcome the appointment of a discretionary committee, to be led by a judge or retired judge, which will have the power to exclude applicants with unspent convictions and individuals where a payment isn’t deemed to be in the public interest.

“Where we have concerns today is that those victims and survivors who are not UK citizens but who were impacted by the Northern Ireland Troubles, particularly Irish citizens impacted by events perpetrated in the Republic of Ireland, will be excluded.”