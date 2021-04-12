Reopening local youth services is crucial to halting trouble on the streets, say community groups

The reopening of youth services and the work of teams on the ground has been "vital" in easing tensions in Belfast, according to community groups in interface areas.

During the scenes of violence seen on the streets of west and north Belfast throughout last week, one common appeal was for community leaders to engage with those young people involved.

Steve Morrison, project manager with the Streetbeat Youth Project based on the Woodvale Road, said his team of 12 volunteers worked alongside other groups to take young people away from trouble.

"It was about providing an alternative for people, steering them away to youth groups and youth centres in the area," he explained.

"It was about using the relationships we have with those young people, telling them not to go down to the interface.

"That was our role and particularly about keeping young people safe and not involved and getting a criminal record or in trouble with the police."

Last Thursday, Education Minister Peter Weir announced an extension to the reopening of youth services, something Steve believes will make a big difference in quelling trouble in the area. His group engages with over 200 young people.

"What we are doing now is going fully back from today, opening all our services. That is where the real work will be done. It is not just about what happens on the one day of trouble. The work is done before and after.

"The positive side during the trouble was seeing young people who have come through our organisation over the years, who possibly would have been involved in stuff like this previously and they were actually actively discouraging some of the younger ones from getting involved.

"We've been on to the virtual chats with young people and they are so excited to be able to come back and get involved," he added.

"When we are able to speak to them face to face and talk about these things, you are able to have a positive impact on them, rather than them sitting in the house and seeing these things on social media and thinking it is good to get involved."

Barry Fegan, a senior youth worker at the Clonard Monastery Youth Centre, also welcomed a return to youth services. He said it was the relationships his team of volunteers have with young people on the Springfield Road that made a difference.

"The first set of nights were very manic. We were trying our best to steer young people away from the trouble," he said.

"There were times when we were taking projectiles off young people.

"It was about identifying the young people you know, in order to provide a bit of guidance and support.

"Because they knew us, it is hard for them to disregard us when we have built up a relationship over a number of years.

"There wasn't really a whole lot of politics behind it [the trouble]. They get caught up in the mix and the mob mentality unfortunately.

"I'm hoping it has run its course, with us being open, you'd like to think we'll have less young people on the ground."