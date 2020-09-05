Repair of Glasgow King Billy statue daubed with IRA graffiti delights Orange Order

The statue of William of Orange which was vandalised in Glasgow city centre

A statue of King William of Orange defaced with IRA graffiti has been restored by Glasgow City Council.

The monument, near the city's cathedral, was vandalised after Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Glasgow Green.

It was targeted in two incidents. In the first an anti-police slogan was daubed on the statue, with "IRA" added during the second episode.

Both slogans were quickly removed, but the statue has now been cleaned, repainted and restored to its original condition.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland told the Glasgow Times newspaper it was over the moon that the council had repaired the monument.

"We are delighted to see that King William's statue, in all its glory, has been fully restored," a spokesperson said.

"A special thanks to the Glasgow City Council and everyone involved in the restoration."

A number of other statues, including the Highland Light Infantry memorial and a Lord Roberts statue located in Kelvingrove Park, were defaced during the same Black Lives Matter protests.