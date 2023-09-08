Reported sighting of Daniel Khalife ‘could be very significant’ – police chief

A reported sighting of on-the-run terror suspect Daniel Khalife “could be very significant”, the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism commander has said.

The force is offering a £20,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the former soldier after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning.

Commander Dominic Murphy said the force is investigating after a member of the public saw a man fitting Khalife’s description walking away from a Bidfood van that had stopped near the south entrance to Wandsworth Roundabout shortly after his escape.

Police said the man was then seen walking towards Wandsworth town centre.

Mr Murphy said: “This remains a fast-paced and dynamic investigation, but I want the public to know that a large number of officers are working extremely hard to locate Khalife.

“We have now received more than 100 calls from the public, and we thank everyone who has contacted us with information.

A chef uniform which Khalife was wearing as he escaped HMP Wandsworth (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“The sighting near Wandsworth Roundabout could be very significant, and this is one of many useful lines of inquiry that officers are perusing.”

Khalife, an ex-soldier who was awaiting trial after allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK, was discharged from the Army in May.

He is believed to have escaped by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

The Met released pictures of what the cook’s uniform looks like on Friday – including red and white-striped trousers, a white T-shirt and brown shoes.

Video footage obtained by the PA news agency shows police officers searching a Bidfood lorry with a sniffer dog after it was stopped as witnesses told of their shock as they learned about the incident.

Speaking on LBC on Friday, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said Khalife’s escape was “clearly pre-planned” and “it is a question” whether it was an inside job.

Police believe Khalife escaped by strapping himself to the underside of a BidFood lorry (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Sir Mark branded it “extremely concerning” that the 21-year-old, who escaped from HMP Wandsworth in south-west London on Wednesday, was “on the loose”.

The force confirmed officers had been searching overnight in Richmond Park – a few miles from the jail – as the nationwide manhunt entered a third day.

Speaking to broadcasters in New Delhi, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would not comment on suggestions there could be foreign state involvement in the escape.

Khalife’s disappearance has prompted questions over staffing levels at the Victorian jail and whether he should have been in a higher security prison.