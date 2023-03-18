Residents evacuated from homes after large industrial blaze

An evacuation centre has been opened for residents forced to leave their homes following a large industrial fire in Mansfield.

More than 100 firefighters from 16 crews attended the blaze in Forest Road after Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at around 3.45pm on Saturday.

A video posted to on Twitter shows flames and plumes of smoke coming from the building.

There have been no reports of injuries, but some residents have been evacuated from their homes – with the Oak Tree Leisure Centre, in Jubilee Way South, opened for those affected.

Nottinghamshire Police said the force is assisting fire crews while they tackle the blaze.

Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones said: “Thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries but neighbouring streets have been evacuated as a precaution.

“The Oak Tree Leisure Centre, in Jubilee Way South, will open from 7pm as a place of safety for members of the public affected by the fire.

“This incident is likely to be ongoing for some time so please avoid the area if possible.”