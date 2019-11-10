Residents in village cut off by floods rally together

Paul Croucher mops his parents’ living room after it was flooded in Fishlake (Ben Birchall/PA)

People living in a village cut off by floodwater say they are helping each other get through the crisis until the water levels drop.

Many parts of Fishlake, near Doncaster in South Yorkshire, remain under 3ft (1 metre) of water from the nearby River Don and only tractors are able to get in by road.

About half of the 700 residents evacuated as water began to inundate the village during heavy rains, but Claire Holling, who runs the Old Butchers cafe, said others chose to stay in the upper floors of their homes.

Some people spent Saturday in the Hare and Hounds pub, with other seeking shelter and company in the church, she added.

Helen Edwards hands out free bacon sandwiches to villagers (Ben Birchall/PA)

Speaking from her cafe, she told the PA news agency the pub and the Old Butchers have become the centre of a community pulling together to get through.

“I just managed to get here on the back of a tractor and I live in the village,” she said.

“We’ve opened up and we’re making sure everyone has bacon and sausage sandwiches and a warm settee to sit on. It’s getting quite full in here now.

“Everyone’s pulling together and making sure vulnerable people are being looked after.”

The Hare and Hounds was sending hot meals to people trapped in their homes and firefighters were in the village to provide rescue if necessary, Ms Holling said.

Villager Dan Greenslade described how he is trying to get back to his flooded house after his girlfriend gave birth to their daughter on Friday.

The roads into the village are only passable by tractor (Ben Birchall/PA)

Asked about his house, Mr Greenslade said: “I know it’s underwater. A neighbour sent some pictures of the outside of it. But that was yesterday and they say the waters are rising.

“We’ve just decorated it all and we moved in three weeks ago to get ready for the baby.”

He added: “I’m trying to get through to Doncaster Council but nobody’s getting back to me.

Mr Greenslade said he, his girlfriend and their new baby, Indie, are staying with his girlfriend’s parents in a nearby village.

“I need to get back to get some bits. I’m in same clothes I was in on Thursday.

Residents have been working together since the village was cut off (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Luckily, some friends have been round a fetched a second-hand Moses basket and loads of second-hand clothes and stuff. So the baby’s OK.

“But all of her stuff is at our house.”

He said he is in constant touch with friends and family in Fishlake.

“Everybody’s helping each other out – it’s amazing,” he said.

“All of the community and everything. But the council are not doing anything, it seems to us.”

Mr Greenslade said people in the village wanted information about what the council and Environment Agency had planned: “But they’re not saying anything.”

