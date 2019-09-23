Residents return home after Co Tyrone flooding

Sixty firefighters responded to dozens of calls for help following heavy downpours on Sunday evening in the Sion Mills area.

Residents have returned to their homes after flooding in Co Tyrone.

Roads were closed and large numbers of sand bags distributed.

Sinn Fein MP Orfhlaith Begley said: “This flooding has been extremely distressing for local residents and every effort must be made to support them and to ensure it does not happen again.”

Homes were flooded in the Main Street area of Sion Mills following the severe rain, with waters several feet high in some areas.

An incident centre was established at McGillon’s garage in the village and the main A5 road was closed as a result of the severe weather, the MP added.

Melvin Leisure Centre in Strabane was opened as a rest centre for those affected by the Sion Mills flooding and buses put on to take people from the village.

High water was also recorded in Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh.

A fire service statement said: “A combination of local crews and specialist water rescue teams worked extremely hard in challenging conditions, to assist those immediately impacted by the flooding.”