Rise in number of children treated in hospital for vaping ‘worrying’ – NHS chief

NHS leaders have sounded the alarm over a rise in the number of children admitted to hospital for vaping.

Forty children and young people were admitted to hospital in England last year due to “vaping-related disorders”, up from 11 two years before, the NHS said.

These could include lung damage or a worsening of asthma symptoms.

Earlier this month paediatricians warned that “youth vaping is fast becoming an epidemic among children” as they called on the Government to ban disposable vapes.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) warned that e-cigarettes “are not a risk-free product and can be just as addictive, if not more so than traditional cigarettes”.

It called for urgent action to protect youngsters, saying experts agree that longer-term data is needed on the effects of vaping, particularly in regard to cardiovascular disease.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS England chief, said that it was “right” for paediatricians to call for action on vaping among youngsters.

Addressing the NHS ConfedExpo conference, Ms Pritchard said: “In 1948 more than eight out of 10 men smoked, now it’s more like one in eight.

“For the most part, a success of wider public policy and also, particularly over the last few years, a success of innovation with the advent of e-cigarettes encouraging many former smokers to switch.

“But with that innovation has come a new challenge – the availability and attractiveness of e-cigarettes to our young people.

“The report last week from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health of children presenting to hospital with conditions that can be linked to vaping was really worrying.

“And that is coming through in the figures – last year there were 40 admission episodes of under-20s for vaping-related disorders, up from 11 two years before.

“So the RCPCH is right to call for action and the Government are right to be taking those calls seriously and I’m sure we’ll be seeing further steps put forward when their call for evidence on this issue concludes.”

Ms Pritchard later added: “It is seriously concerning that admissions for vaping-related conditions for young people are up almost fourfold over the past two years.

“While to many young people vaping can seem harmless with their deliberately appealing flavours – at least two people in every year 10 classroom have vaped at one point or another – its use can lead to lung damage.

“So it’s really important we nip this in the bud so we can keep young people out of hospital and prevent future health issues.”

Commenting on the remarks, Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, said: “Amanda Pritchard is right that vaping is both a big opportunity to reduce smoking and that there are risks from teen vaping.

“Swift action is needed by Government to limit youth vaping and maintain the opportunity for adults to use vapes as a quitting aid.

“While the increase in youth vaping must be tackled, it needs to be remembered that smoking is much more harmful than vaping.

“Every year thousands of children are admitted to hospital as a result of smoking-related illness caused by second-hand smoke. Getting parents to stop, through switching to vaping or other means, is tremendously important to child health.”