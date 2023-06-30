Rossi ‘treated abysmally’ in prison, fellow inmate tells extradition hearing

Nicholas Rossi is wanted in the US (PA)

A suspected rapist wanted by authorities in the US called a fellow inmate of HMP Edinburgh to the witness stand on the final day of evidence in his extradition hearing.

The hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court has been ongoing since Monday in order to decide whether Nicholas Rossi, 35, who has claimed to be a victim of mistaken identity, can be extradited to America.

On Friday, William King, 59, gave evidence by video-link on Rossi’s treatment in prison.

He told the court: “He’s been treated abysmally. He was left on the floor and told: ‘Get up, you can f****** walk.’

“He pleaded for help, he has been refused.

Nicholas Rossi’s wife Miranda Knight has been in court for the hearing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Nurses say there is nothing wrong with him.”

Sheriff Normal McFadyen warned Rossi’s defence lawyer, Mungo Bovey KC, that the witness was giving a monologue and that if he did not “stay to the point” he would be stopped.

It came on the final day of evidence before the closing submissions in the lengthy extradition battle that has been ongoing since December 2021.

The case has been characterised with frequent delays, but a decision on whether Rossi can be extradited is expected following the conclusion of the current hearing.

There was a last-minute attempt to keep the case open in order for further evidence for the defence to be heard.

But Sheriff McFadyen refused the motion.