Royal College of Nursing accuses Government of being ‘cavalier and reckless’

The biggest nursing union has raised concerns about the Government’s “divisive” approach to public sector pay.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has written to Health Secretary Steve Barclay accusing the Government of being “cavalier and reckless” at a time of the “greatest industrial unrest the NHS has ever seen”.

The RCN said Thursday’s decision by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on public sector pay means nursing and other health staff in England have received the lowest pay rise in 2023/24 among public sector workers.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, wrote: “This highlights the long-term disparity, pay erosion and disadvantage of the nursing profession, and is, frankly, unjust.

“Why does nursing deserve the least? Particularly, given nursing is one of the most diverse and female-dominated professions within the public sector.

“The government has very clearly signalled it does not recognise or value their public service in the NHS compared with other professions.

“The government’s continued failure to value the nursing profession is seriously harming morale and risking the collective effort to rebuild our NHS.”

The RCN leader accused the Government of “disrespecting” nursing staff delivering essential services.

She added: “Secretary of State, you have seen and heard the anger of nurses who stood on picket lines across the country.

“Our strike action may have ended for now, but the half a million plus members I represent, and the patients they dedicate their professional lives to, deserve so much better than this. You and the government have a responsibility to act now.”

Public sector workers, including teachers, police and doctors, will get pay rises of between 5%-7%, the Government said on Thursday.