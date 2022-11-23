Royal Mail workers set to strike over Black Friday as union workers report huge backlog of post and poor pay conditions

Royal Mail staff from the Communication Workers Union are on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With Royal Mail workers set to go on strike this Thursday and Friday, a postal union member claimed that there is “proper mail that is not going out” throughout the UK.

There have been ongoing talks between Royal Mail and their employees, aimed at resolving a long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.

However, workers are set to take industrial action in the coming days - including over ‘Black Friday’, arguably the biggest day of the year for online retailers and deliveries.

On Tuesday, Bobby Weatherall, who is a trade unionist with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in NI and sits on their Postal Executive Council, said that mail in offices throughout Northern Ireland and Britain is “not meeting universal service obligations (USO)”.

“I’m not saying that mail is piling up, but what I am aware of - and not only in Northern Ireland, but throughout the UK - there is proper mail that is not going out,” he told BBC’s Nolan show.

Explaining what the term USO actually means, Mr Weatherall said: “We [postal workers] are committed under legislation to deliver to 32 million addresses throughout the whole of the UK, Monday to Saturday.

“In some areas, it’s not happening,” he said, and added that any mail with a first class stamp should be delivered to its recipient within one day, but currently, Mr Weatherall claimed that’s not the case for the majority of people.

“There’s a number of reasons for that… Royal Mail have in recent weeks slashed their budgets in local offices and given their local managers a really difficult task to ensure that all the mail does meet the USO,” he continued.

“There are many vacancies throughout the industry that they’re not recruiting into, so there’s a staff shortage. They’ve brought many agency workers in to try and deal with that, but to be fair to them, they’re not experienced postal workers like we are.

“We are more than happy to come up to the plate and work this mail off, but Royal Mail are just not prepared to pay them [the over time] to do it.

In a statement, Royal Mail said that ‘in order to be financially sustainable the USO requires major reform”.

The organisation added that it has approached the UK government to seek an early move to five-day letter delivery, meaning they will get rid of Saturday delivery days.

The firm reported £219m half-year losses and asked the government to let it move to weekday-only service to cut costs.

In a statement, Royal Mail also said that “every item of mail is important to us, we’ve reminded colleagues that the delivery, collection and processing of letters and parcels should be treated with equal importance” and they did not confirm whether there is a pile-up of postal items waiting to be delivered.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll slammed Royal Mail bosses for ‘refusing to give postal workers a fair pay rise despite a huge backlog of post’.

“Responsibility for this backlog lies squarely with Royal Mail bosses,” said the west Belfast representative.

“Postal workers are striking in the face of wholesale attacks on their living standards and terms. They are being asked to work for less and under worse conditions.

“An above inflation pay rise is the least these workers deserve in the face of a cost-of-living crisis.

“Royal Mail claims it can’t afford to meet the CWU’s pay claim despite paying almost £600 million to its shareholders since last year.”

He concluded: “The backlog of post will only worsen as we enter the Christmas period, but it is for Royal Mail to deal with this problem. They should start by paying their workers what they’re worth.”

Royal Mail have been contacted for further comment.