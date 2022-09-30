Royal Mint releases first official coins featuring King Charles III

The Royal Mint has released the first official coins featuring King Charles III, which will go out in circulation from December.

The Royal Mint on Friday said that the 50-pence coins featuring the new monarch have been created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and have been personally approved by Charles.

“We expect customers will start to be able to receive the commemorative range from October and then we expect the 50p memorial circulating coin to be appearing in people’s change probably from December,” Nicola Howell, chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint was quoted as saying to PA.

In keeping with royal tradition, the coin features the king’s face to the left, the opposite direction to the coin featuring his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Read more NI councillors ‘disassociate’ themselves from tributes to the Queen

“Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor,” said Chris Barker from the Royal Mint museum.

“Dignified and graceful, which reflects his years of service,” he added of the portrait.

“The Royal Mint has been trusted to make coins bearing the monarch’s effigy for over 1,100 years and we are proud to continue this tradition into the reign of King Charles III,” said Anne Jessopp, chief executive officer of the Royal Mint.

The Mint will release a commemorative coin range on 3 October to commemorate the life and legacy of the former monarch.

Created by artist John Bergdahl in collaboration with the Royal Mint, it will form part of a wider memorial coin collection.

Even after the new coins come into circulation, all UK coins bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and in active circulation.

“Her Late Majesty ruled with heart and devotion for 70 years, and this memorial collection commemorates her remarkable legacy as Britain’s longest-serving monarch,” Ms Jessopp said.

“To ensure everyone can hold a piece of history in their hand, the 50p will also enter circulation in the UK.”

Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96.