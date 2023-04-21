Royal surprise: Restaurant customer stunned to learn William had taken his order

William and Kate in the curry house (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

The Prince of Wales took an unsuspecting customer’s booking on the telephone as he and the Princess of Wales visited an Indian street food restaurant in Birmingham.

William answered the unexpected call and took a booking for two while he and Kate were served dishes at the Indian Streatery yesterday.

After negotiating over the time of the booking and giving the directions, William said: “He knows where you are now. I probably sent him somewhere else, so I apologise.”

The customer, Vinay Aggarwal, and his wife, Ankita Gulati, arrived at the restaurant at 2.15pm ahead of catching a train to London at 3pm.

Mr Aggarwal, a software engineer, said he had “no idea” the Prince of Wales had taken the call.

He added: “It’s pretty amazing and a surprise. I didn’t know at that moment, but it’s a very nice surprise.

“Obviously [I will be telling everyone]. It’s not something that happens often.

“I didn’t recognise his voice at all. This is the first time I was listening to him on the phone, so I genuinely thought someone was taking the booking for me.”

Restaurant owner Meena Sharma said: “All of us were really surprised he picked up the phone and said, ‘This is the Indian Streatery’, and there was a genuine person on the other end wanting to make a booking.

“He could have a role as a front of house manager. We could employ him to take phone calls. He did a really good job.”

During the visit, part of a wider tour of the country ahead of the King’s coronation, William and Kate said they “love curries” and “secretly try lots of curry houses around the country”.