Royal visit: King Charles meets ‘Queen Scotland’

The King met "queen Scotland" as he arrived for his first public engagement in Scotland since his coronation.

Charles was welcomed by crowds as he arrived at Kinneil House in Bo'ness, Falkirk - the historic home of the dukes of Hamilton - wearing a kilt.

Among those he greeted was Bo'ness Fair Queen, Lexi Scotland, who was wearing her ceremonial robes and a crown.

The pair shook hands as the King congratulated Lexi on her achievement, while Lexi and the crowd welcomed him to Kinneil House.

Lexi said it is "exciting" to have been crowned the newest Bo'ness Queen, adding she enjoyed meeting the King and his entourage.

She said: "I was quite nervous, but I was also excited to meet him."

Lexi was joined by May Garrow, 99, who was crowned the Bo'ness Queen in 1936.

The occasion marked May's first time meeting the King.

She said: "I've never actually shook hands with him before. I'll not wash that hand anymore."

Charles asked May if she still owns her dress from when she was crowned the Bo'ness Queen.

May told reporters: "I've still got the dress. Mind you, it was white but it's a dark creamy colour now. I don't think I'd get into it now!"

May turns 100 on February 24, and is excited to receive her message from the King.

May commented that it was "a nice day", adding she enjoyed the King's company and said: "He makes things easy for you to talk."

Speaking of Lexi, she added: "She's had a nice day, and when she's my age she'll come back too."

Maria Ford plays a vital role in organising the fair, and says they have tried for a royal visit for many years.

She said: "We pushed and pushed for a royal visit but we just never managed, but now everything's came together and it's like the last piece of the jigsaw."