Royal website updated to show Prince Archie and Princess Lili’s new titles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA) — © Richard Pohle/The Times

The royal family’s official website has been updated to reflect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children’s new titles, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan’s youngsters became a prince and princess on the accession of their grandfather the King six months ago, but the Sussexes publicly used Lili’s title for the first time on Wednesday when announcing their daughter’s christening.

Archie and Lilibet are now listed on royal.uk’s line of succession page as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

The updated royal website showing Archie and Lili’s new titles (PA)

Previously they were Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

The siblings are sixth and seventh in line to the throne.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said the decision to use the titles had been “settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace”.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch.

“This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace,” the spokesperson said.