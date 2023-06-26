RTE director-general Dee Forbes resigns after presenter payments row

Dee Forbes, the suspended director-general of RTE, has resigned from the Irish national broadcaster, saying she is “ultimately responsible” following the scandal over undisclosed payments to star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Ms Forbes was suspended from the position last week and was already due to step down from her role next month.

In a statement, Ms Forbes said: “I regret very much the upset and adverse publicity suffered by RTE, its staff and the unease created among the public in recent days.

“As director-general, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation and I take that responsibility seriously.

“I am tendering my resignation to RTE with immediate effect.”

Ms Forbes said she had consistently co-operated with the processes directed towards answering questions surrounding payments to Tubridy.

On the negotiations for the controversial payments, Ms Forbes said: “I did not at any stage act contrary to any advice.

“We were motivated purely by the need to find a solution to honour the contractual obligation.

RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy is at the centre of the row (PA/Damien Eagers)

“At all times, I and the representatives of RTE acted in good faith. I fully accept and acknowledge responsibility for my part in these events as director-general.

She later added: “I want to reiterate that I have engaged fully with the board during this process.

“However, the board has not treated me with anything approaching the levels of fairness, equity and respect that anyone should expect as an employee, a colleague or a person.

“All of this has had a very serious and ongoing impact on my health and wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for what has happened and my part in this episode and for that I apologise unreservedly to everyone.

“I care very deeply about RTE, the people who work for it, the public it serves, its mission, values, its unique position as a public service broadcaster and its reputation.

“I will continue to do so as RTE moves forward under the new director-general.”