‘Running Man’ named as fatal hit-and-run victim

Police at the scene in Netherton, Merseyside, after a man was hit by a suspected stolen car. The man, in his 60s, was hit by a dark BMW which then ploughed into the garden on Morgan Mews in the Netherton area of Liverpool at about 9.05pm on Thursday. The driver of the car, which was suspected to have been stolen during a previous burglary, fled the scene on foot, police said. Picture date: Friday April 14, 2023. — © Eleanor Barlow

A man killed in a hit-and-run in Liverpool has been named by police as David Francis.

Mr Francis, 63, from Litherland, Merseyside, was a locally popular running enthusiast, sometimes seen jogging only wearing shorts, no matter how cold the weather.

Tributes have been paid to him, calling him the “Litherland Running Man” as detectives continue to hunt the driver of the stolen Audi S8 involved in the fatal crash.

Officers have appealed directly to the driver to “do the right thing” and hand themselves in.

Mr Francis died after he was hit by the car which then ploughed into the garden of a house in Morgan Mews in the Netherton area of Liverpool at about 9.05pm last Thursday, April 13.

The driver of the car, which was suspected to have been stolen during a previous burglary, fled the scene on foot along Swifts Lane and is likely to have been injured following the collision, police said.

Paramedics attended and Mr Francis was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers from Merseyside Police.

Local residents have begun an online fundraiser to pay for Mr Francis’ funeral, describing him as “an innocent man who sadly lost his life”.

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/to-help-the-family-with-funeral-arrangements

Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre quoting reference 23000314332.