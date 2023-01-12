Ryanair announce new Belfast to Italy route set to launch this spring

It will operate three times weekly from April as part of the airline’s Summer ‘23 schedule.

Ryanair’s director of digital and marketing Dara Brady said: “With Easter and Summer ‘23 fast approaching, we are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our Northern Ireland customers with the addition of this new Milan Bergamo route to our Summer ‘23 schedule, offering our customers in Belfast even more choice when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.

“To mark this good news, we’ve launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers looking to bag themselves a bargain on their Summer ’23 holiday with fares from just £29.99 available now on Ryanair.com.”

In August 2021, the company announced it was pulling out of the Belfast International Airport citing issues like Air Passenger Duty, which is a tax that adds around £13 onto each flight.

However, last year, Ryanair confirmed it would be returning to the airport in summer 2023 with Milan-Bergamo and 15 other new routes; Alicante, Faro, Barcelona-Girona, Malaga, Manchester, Stansted, Paris Beauvais, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Gdansk, Krakow, Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca and Valencia.

Mr Brady also said: “We will operate 16 total routes and two based aircraft representing an investment of $200m and the creation of over 800 direct/indirect jobs at Belfast International.

“To encourage additional investment from all airlines from next summer onward, the UK Government must immediately scrap APD taxes for all flights, which currently put the UK at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries.”

Graham Keddie, managing director at Belfast International Airport added: "These exciting new destinations, particularly Budapest and Cardiff, which are both previously unserved, are most welcome and will provide further connectivity from Northern Ireland.

"From March 2023 Ryanair will now operate 16 new routes and base two aircraft providing a real boost to the local tourism and business economy.”