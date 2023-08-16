Ryanair trolls couple over proposal on their plane

An elderly couple who printed the wrong boarding passes for a Ryanair flight said they were ‘horrified’ after having to pay a £110 fee (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

A couple who got engaged on a Ryanair plane have been trolled on social media after tagging the famously cheeky low-cost carrier in an online post sharing their news.

Dublin-based Lee shared a picture of himself and his new fiancée with the caption: “Proposed to Leah on a @Ryanair flight with her family there. Luckily she said yes.”

The social media team sprang into action on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, and shared the post with the comment: “Leah, blink twice for random seat allocation.”

Many people took aim at the airline, which is well-known for charging passengers from an exhaustive list of add-ons, including seat allocation, with one user writing: “Surprised you haven’t got an engagement fee in place.”

Another asked the happy couple if the Irish operator charged them extra, to which Ryanair jokingly replied: “Proposal fee”.

One person went as far as asking “No free champagne for the beautiful couple?” – to which Ryanair said: “Are you new here”.

According to Lee’s reply to a comment, he chose to do it on the plane as he and his partner “both love travelling so it made sense to do it like that seeing as it would be while doing something we love doing.”

Ryanair has a history of sharp social media interactions. Earlier this year, one couple found themselves in the crosshairs of Ryanair’s then-Twitter account after a complaint about the lack of window beside their seats.

In its typically sarcastic reply, the carrier quote-tweeted the message and replied: “She’s regretting marrying someone who can’t read the fine print.”

And in March, Ryanair light-heartedly trolled a passenger who appeared to be complaining about the limited legroom on his flight.

