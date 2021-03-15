Sarah Everard vigil policing 'hard to watch from afar'

The murder of Sarah Everard has unleashed a "tidal wave" of women no longer willing to accept male violence, one of the organisers of a campaign in her honour has said.

Jamie Klingler, who helped create the viral Reclaim These Streets campaign, said it had been "hard to watch from afar" as the peaceful vigil they had planned in Clapham Common ended in clashes between attendees and officers.

Organisers had been forced to cancel the event after the Metropolitan Police insisted it would be in breach of coronavirus restrictions, a move that Ms Klingler argues only escalated the violence when people turned up anyway.

"I think we were shocked and to see videos of policemen handling women at a vigil about violence against women by men. I think it was painful to see," she said yesterday.

"The fact that nobody stepped in and said: 'Do you see how this looks?' The fact that Thursday and Friday they wasted our organising time by dragging us to the High Court for our human rights to protest and we were going to have a silent vigil.

"Especially today, it's Mother's Day. It's the week of International Women's Day. Instead of facilitating it like the Lambeth police wanted to -and that police force was so supportive - Scotland Yard quashed us and in doing so silenced us and got the reaction they got last night."

The campaigner also criticised the Met's defence of its actions, after Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said officers were put in a position "where enforcement action was necessary".

Ms Klingler said the event would have been carried out safely had the original Reclaim The Streets vigil been permitted, adding that people had only crowded close together because they could not hear the speakers.