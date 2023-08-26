Schools should limit amount of branded uniform items, union leader says

Research published by The Children’s Society charity in June found parents are still having to spend ‘exorbitant amounts’ on school uniforms (David Jones/PA)

Schools should cut back on the amount of branding on uniforms, a headteachers’ union leader has said.

It may help parents who are struggling to pay for uniforms during the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) general secretary Geoff Barton.

He told BBC Breakfast: “If I was a head now, I think I would be saying to governors that the days of when we had branding on the shirt, jumper and on the rugby items – I am not sure we need that because I think that social attitudes have moved away from that.

“Let’s have something on the most visible parts of the uniform. I think that is what I would be doing.”

Mr Barton said he is aware of one primary school governor who has opened up the venue during the summer holidays to enable parents to get cut-price second-hand uniforms.

He suggested it is part of recognising the children as young people “irrespective of background”, but also that “the cost of living means that having logos on every item pushes up the price”.

His comments come after research published by The Children’s Society charity in June found parents are still having to spend “exorbitant amounts” on school uniforms despite changes introduced last year aimed at keeping costs down.

Parents and carers of secondary school children are paying on average £422 per year on uniforms, and around £287 for primary school children, according to the research.

The charity, which polled 2,000 parents from across the UK in May, said the high costs are partly due to the requirement from some schools for branded items which have to be bought from specialist shops rather than supermarkets or high-street chains.

Its survey found that, on average, pupils were expected to have three branded items, with 29% of secondary school pupils required to own up to five branded items including PE kits, and 13% expected to have as many as seven.

The Education (Guidance about Costs of School Uniforms) Act received the Government’s backing and came into force in autumn last year. It applies to England only.

Under guidance published following the introduction of the Act, schools must make sure second-hand uniforms are available.

They are also advised to keep branded uniform items to a minimum and are encouraged to allow more high-street options.

In Northern Ireland, schools are expected to ensure their uniform is available in multiple places rather than from one supplier and uniform grants are available to some pupils with the criteria similar to qualifying for free school meals.

In Scotland, school clothing grants are available to some pupils and can be applied for through the local council.

In Wales, families can apply for a school essentials grant through their local authority.