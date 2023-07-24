Scottish Government and Conservatives in row over planning application appeals

The Scottish Government and Scottish Conservatives are involved in a dispute surrounding planning appeals. (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government and Scottish Conservatives have locked horns after the latter revealed almost half of planning appeals in the last year were rejected.

According to statistics obtained by the Scottish Conservatives under the Freedom of Information Act, out of 151 planning appeal decisions in 2022/23, 80 were allowed and 71 were rejected.

The Conservatives also suggested the Scottish Government spent £4 million deciding on the 2022/23 appeals, adding that they have spent £22 million on planning decisions since 2017, though this claim was rejected by the Scottish Government.

Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Liz Smith, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife and shadow cabinet secretary for finance and the economy, said the Scottish Government has “rode roughshod” over local communities for “far too long”.

Ms Smith said: “Overruling local authorities in over half of planning decisions sums up the arrogance at the heart of this SNP-Green Government.

“They repeatedly act like they know best when it comes to local communities and have rode roughshod over local democracy for far too long.

“Local planning decisions are made best by those who will be affected by them, not by those living many miles away in Edinburgh.

“Not only are these decisions overturning decisions by local authorities, they are costing taxpayers millions of pounds.”

She added: “The SNP have failed to properly fund our councils during their 16 years in power and treat them with further contempt by overturning so many planning appeals.

“It is time our councils got the respect they deserve which is why I’m delighted my colleague Miles Briggs is bringing plans forward to stop ministers in Edinburgh meddling in local planning decisions.

“I hope that can become law as soon as possible, in light of these figures.”

Ms Smith’s claim was rejected by the Scottish Government, which said the majority of planning applications are determined by local authorities, and “of the many thousands of applications determined last year, just 151 were appealed”.

A spokesperson said: “Most appeals to ministers are decided by an independent reporter, who is required to take into account local views and make a decision on the planning merits of each case in accordance with the local development plan, unless other factors indicate otherwise.

“It is incorrect to suggest that more than £4 million was spent deciding planning appeals last year. The actual cost was one-fifth of this.”