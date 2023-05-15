Scottish MP asks ministers to provide clarity over ‘serious radiation breach’

A Scottish MP has called on ministers to provide clarity over an alleged “serious radiation breach” six months after raising the issue.

Alba Party MP Neale Hanvey (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath) urged Secretary of State Ben Wallace to respond at the despatch box during Commons defence questions.

Mr Hanvey asked: “The financial cost of WMDs is one thing, but the potential human cost from radiation leaks is quite another. On November 7 last year, I raised concerns from a whistle blower about a serious radiation breach at Coulport, on Loch Long.

“The secretary of state promised he would provide a detailed written response. Despite my persistence, six months later I’ve not had a reply other than a leak to the media saying that the alleged radiation incident referred to didn’t take place.

“So can the secretary of state confirm today from the despatch box if HMNB Clyde staff were moved from building 201 in Coulport to a building 41 elsewhere due to a serious radiation breach?”

Defence minister James Cartlidge replied: “Obviously, I’ll have to look into this matter and write to him further.”

Mr Cartlidge then went on criticise the defence policy stance of the SNP and Alba Party, saying: “The position of his party, the Alba Party is both nuclear disarmament and withdrawal from Nato. We ask ourselves what would be the cost of that policy?”

His comments prompted Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to intervene saying: “I think what I’m more concerned about was in that question six months ago, the letter was put in and there’s not been a reply, can somebody check that because I am bothered about MPs getting replies from ministers, not scoring points.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace replied: “I will endeavour to make sure that that reply is got to (Mr Hanvey) and find out why it has taken so long. I think it is too long if that has been the case, maybe we put it in the camper van.”