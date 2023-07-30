Search for ‘fisherman swept from rocks’ is called off

A Coastguard boat takes part in the search for the missing fisherman (@liamjsmithy/PA)

The search for a fisherman who was reportedly swept from rocks into the sea off Anglesey, North Wales has been stood down.

The incident in Trearddur Bay was reported at 7.05pm on Saturday and HM Coastguard co-ordinated the response.

It said an “extensive operation, including HM Coastguard rope team members going into the water, was conducted in rough sea conditions and strong winds but no one was found”.

A Coastguard helicopter taking part in the search for the fisherman believed to have been swept from the rocks (@liamjsmithy/PA)

An HM Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats from Trearddur Bay were involved in the search, which was resumed on Sunday morning at first light before it was called off shortly before 4pm.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Cemaes, Holyhead, Moelfre, Penmon and Rhosneigr were also involved, while North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were alerted.

Andy Hodgson, a helmsman and spokesperson for Trearddur Bay lifeboat station, told the PA news agency: “We were searching from 7.05pm last night to midnight and then again from first light this morning through to late afternoon.

“We were told there was somebody fishing, a friend of theirs had called the Coastguard to say their colleague, friend had been washed of the rocks.”

He said it was a man who was swept into the sea.

“It was quite heavy weather, strong wind and a large swell,” he said.

It comes after North Wales Police on Saturday said there was a “serious police incident currently ongoing at Ravens Point, Trearddur Bay”.

The force had urged members of the public to avoid the area.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said it is unlikely the search will resume, unless new information comes in.