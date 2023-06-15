Second boy dies after teenagers got into trouble in Carlisle river

A second boy has died following an incident in which a group of teenagers got into trouble in a river in Cumbria.

The announcement of the 14-year-old’s passing by Cumbria Police follows the death of 15-year-old Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick, whose body was found in the River Eden in Carlisle on May 27.

The younger teenager had been airlifted to hospital and died in medical care in the early hours of Thursday.

The force said a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Emergency services received reports that four teenage boys had got into trouble in the River Eden on the evening of May 26.

One of the group managed to swim to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public, the force said previously.

Officers were alerted to the four boys struggling in the water in the city’s Rosehill area at 6.41pm, prompting the launch of a large multi-agency search.

Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick died in the incident (Cumbria Police/PA)

Mr Kirkpatrick’s parents, Nichola and Paul Kirkpatrick, previously paid tribute to their “kind, caring and funny son”.

In a statement released by police, the couple said: “Lewis was the baby of the family and his death has left a gaping hole that can never be filled.

“Lewis was a loving son, brother of Kyle and Nathan, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, friend, and boyfriend of Kiara.”

The family expressed gratitude to the emergency services and agencies who helped in the search for Lewis, and a member of the public “who risked his own life to try to help the boys”.

They also said they were overwhelmed by messages of support and thanked Carlisle United and Stockport County fans, who paid their respects in the 15th minute of the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.