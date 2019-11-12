Serious flooding closes roads across Northern Ireland

The River Bann burst its banks near the north coast.

The Met Office issued a yellow severe weather warning for rain in counties Antrim and Down.

Winds gusted at up to 60mph in exposed areas.

The busy commuter route between Bangor and Belfast was also affected by flooding.

Flooding has also been reported on the road between Coleraine and Londonderry, on the Bangor Road between Larch Hill and Cultra Station Road.

The Hillhall Road in Lisburn has also been affected.

The strongest recorded winds were at 63mph at Malin Head and 62mph at Orlock Head.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/11/2019 Several roads across Northern Ireland are flooded due to heavy rain. Police have advised motorists to reduce their speed and take care as surface water is affecting a number of roads. The Met Office has issued a yellow severe weather warning for rain in counties Down and Antrim. The Hillhall Road has been affected by the heavy rain. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/11/19 Vehicles struggle threw the flooding on the Laganbank Road in Belfast on Tuesday, after heavy rain fall across N Ireland. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/11/19 Vehicles break down after flooding on the Laganbank Road in Belfast on Tuesday, after heavy rain fall across N Ireland. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Several roads across Northern Ireland are flooded due to heavy rain. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker.

On West Belfast’s closed Townsend Street a car was trapped by the flood waters and several drivers chose to turn back rather than brave the rising pool.