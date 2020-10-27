Shamed NI boss is banned from working in childcare in Scotland

The former head of a high-profile Northern Ireland quango which collapsed with debts totalling more than £1m has been banned from working in childcare in Scotland.

Authorities acted after Janice McAleese was given a suspended sentence last year after admitting misconduct in public office while heading up the NI Events Company (NIEC).

The government-funded body promoted sports events and music concerts.

It brought many high-profile stars to Northern Ireland, attracting acts like Sir Elton John, Pavarotti and The Eagles to play at Stormont.

But it folded in 2007, leaving a £1.6m debt that had to be settled by the taxpayer.

A six-year investigation costing £1.2m led to disqualification proceedings against board members and former senior executives.

McAleese, and co-accused Damien Fleming, faced court proceedings ­- the latter admitting a charge of aiding and abetting Ms McAleese's misconduct.

McAleese (56) was chief executive of the quango when she committed the offences between 2004 and 2006.

Last year she was given a two-year sentence, suspended for three years, at Belfast Crown Court after admitting arranging payments of around £330,000 to be made to Damien Fleming/Schism Ltd. The transactions were in excess of payments approved by her board and were paid "without the authority or knowledge of the board".

The charge also stated that McAleese received payments of £49,800 from the same firm.

McAleese, who was registered in Dumfriesshire, moved to Lanarkshire before admitting the offences, and has now had her registration removed by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) in light of her conviction, the Daily Record has reported.

The former executive was listed as a "residential childcare worker with supervisory responsibilities" but the SSSC sanction bans her from working in the social sector in Scotland.

The collapse of the NI Events Company was the subject of highly critical reports from the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) and Stormont's Public Accounts Committee.

In its 2015 report, the NIAO described McAleese's conduct as "the worst it had seen from a senior public official". It detailed how she covered up the losses at the NIEC, including use of fabricated documents.

McAleese initially denied the charges against her but pleaded guilty in October last year after her co-accused Fleming, then of Station Road in Maghera, Co Londonderry, previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting her in misconduct in a public office. He also received a two-year sentence, suspended for three years.

At the time, McAleese's lawyer told the court that she accepted she acted "recklessly" with funds when under pressure to deliver a high-profile motocross event.

In 2016, McAleese, then living in Biggar, Lanarkshire, was banned from being a company director for 14 years.

The SSSC made the decision to remove McAleese from the register following a fitness to practice hearing.

According to official SSSC records available online on its website, the hearing was held on September 28. However, it can take up to 14 days before hearings are made available online.

It also noted that McAleese's current or most recent town of employment was Thornhill. Ahead of the hearing, it was stipulated that if the conviction was true, McAleese had failed to comply with 2.4 and 5.8 of the SSSC codes of practice for social service workers.