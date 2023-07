Showers halt play at Wimbledon on Tuesday but better weather to come

The Princess of Wales under an umbrella with Deborah Jevans before rain stops play in the match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville on day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (PA)

The Princess of Wales took shelter under an umbrella as showers saw play suspended at Wimbledon on Tuesday, but tennis-goers can expect better weather later this week.

Kate watched Britain’s Katie Boulter face off against Australian Daria Saville on court 18 before showers halted play shortly after midday.

The Met Office said 20-30mm of rain could fall over a two-to-six-hour period on Tuesday as a “heavy band of rain” was due to pass over the championships at around 5pm.

Home fans were set to cheer on a host of British players but play has been suspended on all courts bar Centre Court and Court One for most of the afternoon.

Spectators nonetheless braved the deluge.

Grandparents Robin Rickman, 81, and Alexandra Rickman, 76, told the PA news agency that they have been waiting all afternoon to watch their granddaughter, a ball girl, on court, but believe they will head home “disappointed”.

The “proud” couple, from Haslemere, said the teenager had given them grounds passes for the one day as a joint birthday present.

A spectator shelters from the rain (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The grandfather said: “We got here just in time for the rain. We had a lovely lunch and we keep hoping it will stop.

“But I think we will head for home disappointed.”

The grandmother added that they were “undaunted” by the weather.

“We are just very British and trying to stick it out,” she said.

Andy Murray in action against Ryan Peniston (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Sadly I think we will have to call it a day.”

Ellie Wilson, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said Wimbledon attendees should “pack a raincoat and umbrella”.

She added: “Be prepared for wet weather that may cause disruption to some matches, particularly some outdoor matches late this afternoon into this evening.”

However, those attending Wimbledon later this week can expect better weather.

“On Wednesday there’ll be some early sunshine through the morning, and some scattered out through the day, and there could be some scattered showers through the afternoon,” Ms Wilson said.

The Princess of Wales was applauded as she took her place in the royal box (Adam Davy/PA)

“At the moment, it is meant to be quite light and quite scattered, so there could just be one or two showers around.

“It should be a much drier day than today (Tuesday) with a bit more in the way of sunshine, and feeling a lot warmer as well, with highs around 22C.”

She added: “On Thursday, generally, a dry day again, I wouldn’t rule out the odd chance of a shower, but I think there will be less showers around than Wednesday.

“There should be some sunny spells around and temperatures … in the low 20s.

“Friday is looking pretty similar, perhaps a bit more in the way of sunshine, generally quite dry, feeling quite a lot warmer as well.

“We could see temperatures reaching into the high 20s, perhaps even reaching 30C.”