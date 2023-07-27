Sinéad O’Connor’s death ‘not being treated as suspicious,’ police in London say

Sinéad O’Connor paid tribute to her late son Shane, who died last year at the age of 17, in her final social media posts

The death of Sinéad O’Connor is “not being treated as suspicious,” UK police have said.

Officers were called to an address in south London just after 11am yesterday morning, following reports that a woman was unresponsive.

In a statement, police said: “Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

Tributes have poured in following an announcement from the family of the singer yesterday that she had passed away at the age of 56.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family said, adding they are “devastated” and request privacy in the aftermath of her death.

Sinéad O’Connor paid tribute to her late son Shane, who died last year at the age of 17, in her final social media posts.

In her final social media posts, Sinéad paid a heartbreaking tribute to her son, describing him as “the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

"We were one soul in two halves,” she said last Monday. “He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer also shared a series of songs, including Here but I’m Gone and No One Knows About a Good Thing by Curtis Mayfield and How Can You Mend a Broken Heart by Al Green.

The music icon added a “great Tibetan Compassion Mantra” to the thread of tweets. “For all the mothers of suicided children”, she wrote.

Watch: Sinead O'Connor sings 'Nothing Compares 2 U' with Bono on Grafton Street 2012

In a final video shared with followers, Sinéad described the loss of a child as “not good for one’s body or soul.”

She waved to the camera as she showed fans a vase of sunflowers that were a gift from a friend.

A missing person search for her son, Shane Lunny, was stood down last January when his remains were discovered by gardaí in Co. Wicklow.

The mum-of-four described her late son as “the light of my life” in the aftermath of his death.

Tributes have continued to pour in following the announcement of the singer’s death yesterday.

Ryan Tubridy shared a poignant tribute describing her as “kind, powerful and passionate” alongside a black and white photo of himself with the singer and his mother.

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to the singer in Ireland as he said that Ireland had lost one of its “greatest and gifted” composers.

Canadian singer singer Bryan Adams said: "RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family.”

Shane MacGowan and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke said they: “don't really have words” for the loss of Sinéad.

Adding: “We want to thank you Sinéad for your love and your friendship and your compassion and your humour and your incredible music.

"We pray that you are at peace now with your beautiful boy."

Actor Russell Crowe penned a touching tribute to the singer, recalling how he happened to meet her last year.

He said he seized the opportunity to tell her she was his “hero.”

“Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us.

"Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf. One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and pursued the woman. Thirty metres down the road the friend and the woman embraced and he waved me over. There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness ‘oh, it’s you Russell’.

"She came with us back to the table and sat in the cold and ordered a hot tea. In a conversation without fences we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer. I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine.

"When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights.

“We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman.

“Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad."