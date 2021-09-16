Sir Clive Sinclair: Inventor of Spectrum computer dies aged 81

By Chris Leebody

Sir Clive Sinclair, the man behind the famous ZX Sinclair Spectrum computers, has passed away at his London home aged 81, his family has confirmed.

The entrepreneur was most widely known for popularising the use of the home computer in the UK and was also the inventor of the slim-line electronic pocket calculator.

His work on the ZX Spectrum is hailed as the inspiration behind future generations of video game developers.

Sir Clive also invented the Sinclair C5 electric vehicle – a famous failure.

The battery-powered tricycle was introduced in 1985 as a means of revolutionising transport, but it failed to prove popular – eventually sending Sinclair Vehicles into receivership.

The first home computer he made was called the ZX80 which sold more than 50,000 units.

He followed it up with the ZX81, before releasing the ZX Spectrum 48K in 1982.

The tiny rubber-keyed PC put the British games industry on the map, and had a vast series of titles that would later be considered classics, such as Jet Set Willy, Saboteur and Lords of Midnight.

Speaking to the Guardian, his daughter Belinda confirmed the news of his passing.

“He was a rather amazing person. Of course, he was so clever and he was always interested in everything,” she said.

“My daughter and her husband are engineers so he'd be chatting engineering with them.”

She added: “It was the ideas, the challenge, that he found exciting. He'd come up with an idea and say, 'There's no point in asking if someone wants it, because they can't imagine it’.”

A number of video game developers took to social media paying tribute to the computer pioneer.

Retro Gamer magazine posted: "Sir Clive Sinclair, the creator of the ZX Spectrum has passed away.

“His influence on the UK games industry was huge. How many of today's developers coded on one of the machines he developed?”

Film director Edgar Wright, who directed Baby Driver, Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, said: “For someone whose first glimpses of a brave new world were the terrifying graphics of 3D Monster Maze on the ZX81, I'd like to salute tech pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair.

“He made 21st Century dreams feel possible. Will bash away on the rubber keys of a Spectrum in your honour. RIP.'”

Veteran video game journalist Jaz Rignall wrote: “His groundbreaking ZX Spectrum and ZX81 home micros helped kickstart the British computer industry and usher in a new era of interactive entertainment. His products inspired and delighted millions.”

Sir Clive received a knighthood in 1983 and later sold his computer business to Sir Alan Sugar’s rival Amstrad.