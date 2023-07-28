Six teenagers deny murdering stab victim, 14

Gordon Gault, 14, who was allegedly murdered in Newcastle last year (Northumbria Police/PA)

Six youths have denied murdering a 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed.

Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was knifed in the Elswick area of Newcastle last November.

An 18-year-old, four 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old appeared in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court where they each denied murdering the boy on November 15.

They all denied a separate offence of wounding with intent, said to have been on a different youth, six days before the murder.

They will stand trial on November 14 and the defendants were remanded to secure or local authority accommodation.