Six times the royals lost their temper in public as King Charles’ pen frustrations make headlines

The Royal Family is well-known for its calm and collected appearance in public, but a viral video of King Charles III losing his temper over a leaky pen at Hillsborough Castle revealed a different side of the new monarch.

This is the second time he lost his temper on-camera due to pen-related frustrations.

During the signing of his Proclamation, he gestured at a member of staff to remove a tray of pens from a table, which caused many social media users to brand him ‘weird’ and ‘rude’.

However, this is far from the first time a member of the Royal Family has let their temper slip in public.

Prince Philip’s picture impatience

The late Duke of Edinburgh famously refused to mince his words. At a 2015 photo-call to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, he was caught on-camera telling a photographer to ‘just take the f***ing picture!’ This prompted Prince William and other members of the Royal Family to stifle their laughter. He was also overheard saying ‘I hope he breaks his bloody neck’ after a photographer fell out of a tree during a royal visit to India.

Not a fan of Elton John

Prince Philip's ire wasn’t limited to photographers. In 2001, he was caught on camera at the Royal Variety Performance mouthing ‘I wish he’d turn the microphone off’ during Elton John’s performance.

Pre-wedding frustrations for Charles

In 2005, during a holiday in the Swiss Alps with William and Harry before his wedding to Camilla, Charles' frustration was caught on a microphone. He was asked about his upcoming wedding by the BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell. Charles was heard muttering under his breath: "Bloody people. I can't bear that man. He's so awful. He really is."

Back straight!

At 2016’s Trooping of Colour event as part of the late Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations, Prince William bent down on one knee to speak to Prince George. The Queen didn’t seem to be impressed by this. She scolded him, appearing to say, ‘stand up, William!’

Garden games gone wrong

The new Prince of Wales has also spoken about a time the Queen told him off during his childhood. In the documentary The Queen at 90, he recalled that he and Peter Phillips chased Zara Phillips into a lamp-post, which fell down and almost hit her. William said: "And I remember my grandmother being the first person out at Balmoral to come running across the lawn in her kilt. She came charging over and gave us the most almighty b******ing."

Caught in the crossfire

During a tour of Morocco in 2019. Prince Harry was seen telling a cameraman to back off as he accidentally knocked a child with his equipment.