Smiling Princess of Wales gets a buzz out of beekeeping

The Princess of Wales attending to a hive last summer in the gardens at Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/PA) — © Matt Porteous

Kate is seen in a photograph tending to a hive in an image which has been released to mark World Bee Day

It was taken last summer at the Anmer Hall property Kate shares with William on the Sandringham Estate and where she keeps bees.

A tweet posted alongside the photograph, reads: “We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy.”

Buckingham Palace beekeepers have also been pictured hard at work to mark World Bee Day.

The Queen is also a keen apiarist, and keeps bees at Raymill, her six-bedroom retreat in Lacock, Wiltshire, 17 miles from the King’s Highgrove home.

During a visit to Launceston, Cornwall, last summer Camilla met honey-producers selling jars in the town square, and told them she was a hands-on beekeeper and had only lost one colony during the previous winter.

Honey produced by Camilla’s bees is sold at Fortnum & Mason to raise funds for charity.

Buckingham Palace is home to four beehives (Aaron Chown/PA) — © Aaron Chown

This year’s recipient is Nigeria’s first sexual assault referral centre, which the Queen supports as patron.

She is also president of Bees For Development, a charity training beekeepers and protecting bee habitats in more than 50 countries.

Buckingham Palace is home to four beehives on an island in a lake in the garden, and are two hives in Clarence House’s garden.

The hives produced more than 300 jars of honey last year for the palace kitchens, and it was often served in honey madeleines, as a filling for chocolate truffles or in honey and cream sponge.