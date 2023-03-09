Snow and ice expected to cause further disruption across the island

Flowers dusted with snow in Bilboa, County Carlow, in the Republic of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

Further disruption is expected across the island of Ireland on Friday as severe snowy and icy conditions hampered commuters in their travels.

Snow fell heavily in some parts of Ireland, as buses and lorries were seen skidding off road in some areas.

Hundreds of people in Cork and dozens in Northern Ireland were also left without power on Thursday night.

Met Eireann upgraded its snow and ice warning to a Status-Orange level until midnight for counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath and every county in Connacht.

Accumulations of snow and icy conditions are expected to continue in some areas, as a Status Yellow snow and ice warning stretches up to noon on Friday.

Sleet and snow will likely turn to rain in parts of the south for a time.

A Status Orange snow-ice warning is in place for all Leinster counties until 10am on Friday, with spells of sleet and snow expected overnight leading to “significant accumulations” of snow in some areas by morning.

The forecaster warned of very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

In Northern Ireland, an Amber Level snow and ice warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, and Down is in place until 4am on Friday, which the Met Office warned could lead to disruption to travel and impacts on infrastructure.

A Status Yellow snow warning is in place until 2pm across Northern Ireland.