SNP poll lead for next general election slashed to five points

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s first approval rating is -7% according to pollsters Redfield-Wilton (Andy Buchanan/PA) — © Andy Buchanan

New polling shows Labour has slashed the SNP lead for the next general election to five points.

Redfield-Wilton released its latest polling, showing the SNP is still on course to win the most Scottish seats at the next general election, but Labour is closing the gap.

Based on a sample size of 1,000, the polling also showed a 6% lead for No if Scotland was to hold another independence referendum.

A week after entering office as First Minister, Humza Yousaf’s first approval rating among Scottish voters is minus 7%.

If there was a general election, 36% said they would vote for the SNP and 31% said they would vote for Labour.

The poll shows the Tories on 19%, with the Liberal Democrats on 10%.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Redfield-Wilton polling follows a recent trend showing Labour improving its standing in polls, with a survey from Savanta on Friday showing the party on 33% of the vote.

If there was a Holyrood election, polling shows 38% of voters – based on a sample size of 1,000 – would give their constituency vote to the SNP, with 28% for Labour.

The Scottish Conservatives polled at 18% in the constituency; the Lib Dems at 10% and the Greens at 3%

Regional list polling showed the SNP on 30%, Labour on 24%, the Conservatives on 19%, the Lib Dems on 13%; Green Party on 11%, Reform UK 2% and others on 2%.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said that the polls show the party is “back in business”.

Ms Baillie said: “The only poll that matters is the one on election day, but the trend speaks for itself – Scottish Labour is back in business.

“Scots are sick and tired of this Tory Government and they know that only Scottish Labour can kick them out of Downing Street and deliver the change that Scotland needs.

“The divided and scandal-struck SNP can only oppose the Tories – Scottish Labour can kick them out of power.

“Scotland needs a Labour government led by Keir Starmer at Westminster and a Scottish Labour government led by Anas Sarwar at Holyrood – it is our mission to make this happen.

“Scotland needs change, and Scottish Labour is determined to deliver it.”