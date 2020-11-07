Son of shot Coleraine woman in court on drug charges

Russell Cummins (32) was charged with possessing, possessing with intent to supply, being concerned in supplying and supplying the drug diazepam

A son of a woman who was critically wounded when she was shot in the head in her Coleraine home appeared in court yesterday charged with drug offences.

Sally Cummins (61) was shot while sitting in her living room in October.

Russell Cummins (32) was charged with possessing, possessing with intent to supply, being concerned in supplying and supplying the drug diazepam.

He is alleged to have committed the offences on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

At Londonderry Magistrates Court, a police officer told District Judge Barney McElholm that on Thursday police searched a flat occupied by the defendant at Woodleigh Terrace in the Northland Road area of Derry.

The police witness said the search was carried out under the Misuse Of Drugs Act and officers found between 80 and 90 diazepam tablets.

The defendant's mobile phone was then triaged and the police found drugs-related text messages on it.

Objecting to the defendant being released on bail, the officer said he believed if granted bail the defendant would reoffend.

"The reason he was in Derry was because of a threat against him in Coleraine.

"The woman shot in the head in Coleraine last month is his mother.

"This defendant has 92 previous convictions, 10 of which are for drugs-related offences.

"He has recently been moving around the Coleraine, Portstewart, Portrush area and now he has had to move to Derry.

"The police believe he is still involved in the supplying of drugs.

"After he was arrested he told the police the drugs found in the flat were for his personal use", the officer said.

Applying for bail, barrister Francis Rafferty said the defendant was listed as having no fixed abode.

The barrister suggested that the defendant could be released on bail to an address approved by the PSNI.

"He has said the tablets are for his personal use.

"They are a relatively small amount of tablets.

"Unfortunately in the past he has been a heavy user of drugs.

"In relation to his mobile phone, he says it was used at the time by another person whose mobile phone was broken," he said.

Refusing bail, the District Judge said he had no confidence that the defendant would adhere to any bail conditions.

The defendant was therefore remanded into custody until December 3.