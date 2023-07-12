Southend United given more time to clear tax debt

Roots Hall, the home of Southend United Football Club. The club has been given more time to clear a tax debt (Alamy/PA)

Non-league Southend United have been given more time to clear a £275,000 tax debt.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has issued a winding-up petition.

A judge in a specialist court was told on Wednesday that a sale of the club was in progress.

Judge Sally Barber, who oversaw a hearing in the Insolvency and Companies Court hearing at the Rolls Building in central London, said the case would be reconsidered in six weeks.

She was told by Southend chairman Ron Martin that more time was needed to complete the sale of the club and clear the debt.

The Southend United case was heard at the Rolls Building in central London (Steve Parsons/PA)

Another judge had adjourned a hearing in May after being told that a sale of the National League club was under way.

The size of the debt emerged at the hearing in May.

Mr Martin represented the club at Wednesday’s hearing.

He told Judge Barber: “We are seeking an adjournment for 42 days to complete the sale.”

HMRC has issued a number of winding-up petitions against Southend over unpaid tax in recent years.

Southend, who dropped out of the Football League at the end of the 2020/21 season, featured in an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in March, after HMRC issued an earlier winding-up petition over unpaid tax.

Another judge heard how that debt had been cleared.