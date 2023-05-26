Starmer confident Ferrier’s constituents are ready to ‘see the back of her’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, centre, with Scottish leader Anas Sarwar as they met constituents in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire (Robert Perry/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is in “no doubt” that people will take the chance to get rid of Margaret Ferrier as their MP if there is a recall petition in her constituency, which could lead to a by-election.

Ms Ferrier is facing a proposed 30-day suspension from the House of Commons for breaching coronavirus restrictions, though a vote on the suspension has been delayed.

Labour – which held the seat before it was taken by the SNP in 2019 – has been actively campaigning in the now-independent MP’s Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency.

The party has selected teacher Michael Shanks to stand in any potential contest, and has previously deployed Scottish leader Anas Sarwar and his deputy Jackie Baillie there to campaign in recent weeks.

Sir Keir Starmer, right, joined Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to campaign in Rutherglen (Robert Perry/PA)

Campaigning in the seat alongside Mr Sarwar on Friday, Sir Keir said: “I’m sure there will be a vote on her case very soon.

“I’ve no doubt that there’ll be a recall petition.

“I am equally in no doubt, speaking to people here in Rutherglen, that the first chance they get to see the back of her is a chance that they will take.

“Then we can have a replacement. Michael Shanks, a powerful Labour voice for this constituency, standing up for this constituency in the Westminster Parliament, and making that case for Rutherglen and a stronger Scotland as well.

“I think it’s a real sense that people here are frustrated and they want change.”

He described Mr Shanks an “an excellent candidate”, and said he is “looking forward” to him campaigning for Labour.

Sir Keir said Labour’s candidate in the seat, Michael Shanks, will ‘stand up for this constituency’ (Robert Perry/PA)

Ms Ferrier was found guilty of culpably and recklessly exposing the public “to the risk of infection, illness and death” by breaching Covid restrictions, and the Commons Standards Committee subsequently recommended a 30-day suspension from the House.

She lost her appeal against the proposed suspension and a vote to approve it was due to be held on Thursday.

However a motion to put it to MPs was not moved by the Government, and it is understood there were concerns there was not the requisite number of MPs in the Commons for the vote to take place.

With Westminster in recess next week, the earliest the vote can return to the order paper is June 5.

If the suspension is approved, it would spark Scotland’s first recall petition, with constituents given the chance to call a by-election if 10% sign the document.

Ms Ferrier has already been ordered to complete a 270-hour community payback order by a court for the offence.