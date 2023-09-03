Starmer ‘to reshuffle shadow cabinet on Monday’ as Sue Gray starts Labour role

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly set to reshuffle his shadow cabinet on Monday as MPs return to Parliament after summer recess.

The pre-election shake-up will come on the same day that former top civil servant Sue Gray starts her new role as the Labour leader’s chief of staff, the BBC reported.

All eyes will be on what role Angela Rayner is left with following any changes, after recent speculation that she may lose some of her duties.

But multiple reports suggest Ms Rayner could be offered a role overseeing the shadow levelling up team, currently headed up by Lisa Nandy.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The deputy leader, who was directly elected by party membership along with Sir Keir, has insisted they work “constructively” together, describing the “an arranged marriage” that has evolved over time.

One Rayner ally told The Sun On Sunday: “Some people are out to put her back in her box.”

They added: “They might try to strike us down and find us more powerful than before.”

It is not expected Sir Keir will replace his most senior colleagues, including shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper.

The shake-up follows Rishi Sunak’s mini Cabinet re-shuffle, in which he avoided major changes but gave new appointments to close allies Grant Shapps and Claire Coutinho.

Some expect the Prime Minister to carry out a wider Government reshuffle in the coming months.

It comes as both leaders gear up for annual party conference season in October and look to getting their top teams in shape for the next general election.