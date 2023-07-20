State opening of Parliament set for November

Charles will deliver his first King’s Speech at the state opening of Parliament on November 7.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt confirmed the date in a statement to MPs, with Parliament set to be prorogued – temporarily shut – in the days leading up to the ceremony.

The speech offers Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the chance to set out his priorities ahead of a general election expected next year.

The King has previously deputised for the late Queen to open parliamentary sessions but this will be his first King’s Speech as monarch.

Ms Mordaunt said: “I can confirm that the state opening of Parliament will take place on 7 November 2023.

“As is usual, the current session of Parliament will be prorogued ahead of the King’s Speech and this time will be used to enable logistical and security preparations for the state opening of Parliament.

“The likely date of prorogation will be confirmed in due course.”