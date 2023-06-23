Stena Line opens more new pet facilities for Belfast and Cairnryan routes

Henry the Cockapoo with his owner Victoria Carswell enjoying the new Stena Line Pet Lounge. Image: Stena Line

This week, Stena Line launched more pet-friendly areas on the ferry operator’s Belfast to Cairnryan route.

The Swedish company announced last year that animals were to be banned from passenger areas on their Irish Sea route, but quickly U-turned on that decision following customer feedback.

The new lounges to open this month also accompany the introduction of 70 pet cabins across its Irish Sea routes and accompany a range of other pet-friendly options available.

Furry friends must still be kept in carrier cases onboard the new pet lounges on Stena Superfast vessels operating between Northern Ireland and Scotland, but the company said the new designated spots are part of its focus on “delivering an enhanced pet travel experience”.

Stena Line Travel commercial manager Orla Noonan said that with no cabins available on the Superfast vessels due to the shorter crossing time, Stena Line decided to focus on creating a welcoming environment for pets in their new lounges.

“Following expert advice and insightful feedback from our customers, our offering for those travelling with pets was carefully considered, and we are extremely excited to finally open the doors of our two new pet lounges,” she said.

“We recognise pets are very important family members to many of our passengers. We are incredibly pleased to be in a position to offer a dedicated and pre-bookable space for them, which is already proving very popular.

“We hope the opening of the pet lounges, alongside existing options of 70 pet-friendly cabins and 98 pet kennels, and the option of pets to travel in vehicles on certain sailings, will result in an enhanced customer experience for those travelling with their pets across all Irish Sea routes.”

Guests can pre-book the lounge for £15 per pet (maximum two pets per booking), while also enjoying complimentary tea/coffee facilities and water for their animals too.

Seating in the lounges are available for up to 30 passengers, with space for 10 pet carrier cases.

All passengers who wish to travel with their pet in the pet lounge must pre-book in advance of travel.

Located on the starboard side of Deck 7, the pet lounge is located in the area that formerly housed a video games area.