Stewart Hosie becomes fifth SNP MP to quit Parliament at next election

A senior SNP MP has announced he is stepping down from Parliament at the next election after almost two decades in the job.

Stewart Hosie, who is his party’s economy spokesperson at Westminster, said he had decided not to contest the next general election “after a great deal of thought”.

He is now the fifth serving SNP MP to announce they will not be standing for Parliament again – with former party Westminster leader Ian Blackford among those quitting the House of Commons.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Hosie, a former SNP depute leader, said that with the next general election anticipated “towards the end of 2024” he would have served as the MP for Dundee East for almost 20 years.

“After a great deal of thought, I have decided to step down at the next election,” he said.

Mr Hosie added that it had been “the greatest privilege of my life to represent the constituency I was born and grew up in”.

Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford is also standing down (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He vowed he would remain an “active member” of the SNP and would “find other ways” to work towards an independent Scotland.

Fellow SNP MPs Angela Crawley, Peter Grant and Douglas Chapman, a former party treasurer, have all previously indicated they will not be seeking re-election either.

Mr Hosie, who was previously married to Scottish deputy first minister Shona Robison, was first elected to the Commons in 2005.

He has served as SNP deputy Westminster leader and chief whip.