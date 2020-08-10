Strangford says final farewell to former UTV presenter Brian Black

Brian Black died last week after his car entered the water in Strangford, Co Down

A Co Down village has bid a final farewell to a former television presenter.

Brian Black, 77, died last week after his car entered the water at the harbour in Strangford.

Local people intervened to rescue him, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Local people turn out to applaud as the coffin of former television presenter Brian Black passes through the village of Strangford (Liam McBurney/PA)

Crowds turned out in his home village on Monday afternoon to pay tribute as his hearse passed through the streets.

Former UTV colleagues, including Jeanie Johnston, were among those who gathered and broke into spontaneous applause as his wicker coffin passed.

In a moving tribute to the award-winning journalist, his son Kieron Black said he "always knew the ocean would take him".

Kieron and his sister Sarah Brown also told the Belfast Telegraph that they wished to thank those who tried to save his life after his car plunged into Strangford Lough in what they believe was a freak accident.

"The process of grieving hasn't really begun yet... it's still a shock," Kieron said.

"My dad loved the sea and he loved sailing.

"For some strange reason I always knew that the ocean would take him, but I didn't think it would be in a car off the quay."

Losing their father was the second blow for the sibling in just 10 months as they also lost their beloved mother Lesley (76).

"We lost mummy to lung cancer in September last year, so Covid was an extremely difficult time for dad," he explained.

"Lockdown became almost unendurable for dad. He was shielding, he was widowed, he was grieving, he was alone. It was a terrible time. It's just so ironic that we got him through that and then something like this happens." Kieron added: "We were only really learning how to grieve for mum and now this."

Much sadness was expressed at the passing of the former UTV Environment Correspondent, including by colleague Gerry Kelly who tweeted: “I am devastated to learn of the tragic death of my former UTV colleague Brian Black. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Black presented the award-winning current affairs programme, Counterpoint, before becoming UTV’s environment correspondent.

