Strike closes island airports for second time this week

Unite members at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited are taking industrial action.

Three island airports are closed for the second time this week as workers take strike action in a dispute over pay.

Barra, Benbecula, and Sumburgh airports shut on Thursday after members of the Unite union walked out.

Bosses at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) said Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis will be open from 1pm to 7.45pm and Kirkwall Airport on Orkney will open from 7.15am to 1pm, and only for inter-island flights.

The other Hial airports at Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Tiree, Wick and John O’Groats are operating as normal.

Thursday’s walkout comes after staff took strike action on Monday.

The industrial action comes after the union members rejected the 5% pay rise they have been offered, with almost three-quarters (73.5%) backing strikes in a ballot.

Inglis Lyon, Hial managing director, previously apologised for the disruption.

He said: “We deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience to our airline partners, passengers, and local communities that this action will cause.

“Against the backdrop of unprecedented financial pressures, we presented an enhanced pay offer to colleagues that maximised the flexibility within the Scottish Government’s pay policy, which Hial is bound by.

“We recognise the challenges colleagues face due to inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis. However, the claim for a rise of at least RPI is unrealistic, and any further offer must be met from cost savings within existing budgets.

“We will continue dialogue with the trade unions in an attempt to avoid further industrial action.”

Unite confirmed that medical and other emergencies will be serviced from all Hial airports on both days.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We absolutely respect the democratic right of union members to take industrial action – though it is disappointing that passengers face the prospect of disruption ahead of the festive period.

“We encourage Hial and Unite to continue to engage in positive dialogue in order to resolve this dispute.”