Student who won free place at top public school hails ‘life-changing experience’

Ernesta Danquah Amoah plans on studying medicine and becoming the first doctor in her family (Millfield School/PA)

A student who won a “life-changing” free place at a top UK boarding school is pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.

Ernesta Danquah Amoah, 18, from Barking in London, attended Millfield School, in Somerset, on a Royal National Children’s SpringBoard Foundation place to study for her A-levels in the sixth form.

She has achieved an A* in psychology, an A in biology and a B in chemistry and wants to study biomedical science at either Newcastle or Birmingham universities.

The teenager then plans on studying medicine and becoming the first doctor in her family.

SpringBoard connects children from disadvantaged backgrounds with boarding schools that are willing to provide life-transforming 110% bursaries.

The bursary, funded by the Millfield Foundation, not only covers the annual £47,000 boarding fees, but includes uniform and sports kit, travel to and from school and essential items.

She attended Riverside School, a state secondary school in Barking, but after a chance conversation between her parents and a friend, she started attending the Leadership Academy East Side with the aim of getting into a boarding school.

Miss Amoah, whose parents own a Ghanian restaurant in London after coming to the UK from Ghana, is now on a mission to make the opportunities she has had available to others in the future.

“Coming to Millfield was a life-changing experience,” she said.

“I was initially worried that I wouldn’t fit in as it was such a different environment from what I was used to in London but I was definitely proven wrong.

“One of the things that stood out was how diverse the school was, with students and teachers from all over the world.

“I think this crossing of cultures, religions and beliefs is something that makes this school so unique.

“I was surrounded by so many talented individuals who wanted to succeed, and that motivated me to reach beyond the stars.

“I was anxious at first because none of my friends had been to a boarding school and it was far away from home, but I was excited to be able to do sport again.

“I did netball at my previous school and athletics with a club but it was nothing like Millfield could offer me.

“My class size went from 32 to 10 and individual teacher time was a big difference.

“I also learnt the importance of networking and timekeeping in order to balance all the things I wanted to do and ambition, with so many really ambitious people around me.

“That really motivated me to pursue medicine.”

During her time at the school she became a prefect, started Millfield’s Afro Caribbean Society and helped organise international events.

“My story is inspiring others in my community to be aspirational about what they can achieve. I would love to help make this happen and mentor someone,” she added.

The teenager has three brothers, two of whom are looking for a boarding school to follow in their sister’s footsteps.