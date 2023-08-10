Sturgeon: Reconciliation with Salmond is ‘not something I want’

Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not want to be reconciled with her former SNP ally Alex Salmond (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has ruled out any chance of a reconciliation with her predecessor Alex Salmond – insisting her that her former mentor is no longer someone she wants to spend time with.

Ms Sturgeon said while she had once been close to Mr Salmond, who preceded her as both SNP leader and Scottish First Minister, he had “revealed himself to be somebody that I don’t want to have in my life”.

Her comments came just 48 hours after Mr Salmond said he would “sad” if he remained on poor terms with Ms Sturgeon, who took over as first minister from him in 2014.

The relationship between the two SNP politicians broke down after allegations of sexual harassment were made against Mr Salmond, although he was later cleared by a jury of all charges.

Asked about it on Tuesday, when he was questioned by broadcaster Iain Dale at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Mr Salmond would only say “never say never” when it came to trying to rebuild their relationship.

However, Ms Sturgeon on Thursday told Mr Dale: “There are other people I would rather spend time with.”

Ms Sturgeon, who stepped down as Scottish first minister and SNP leader in March of this year, said she had not heard Mr Salmond’s comments.

But she added: “I would be very surprised if he meant it.”

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no place in her life for her former mentor (Jane Barlow/PA)

She continued: “What I’m about to say really doesn’t come from a place of anger, certainly not any more. It maybe comes from more a place of indifference, actually, than anger.

“It’s not something I want.

“I was very close to Alex for a long, long time. We achieved great things together and I will always be proud of that.

“But over recent years he has revealed himself to be somebody that I don’t want to have in my life; I don’t particularly want to have a relationship with (him).”

Ms Sturgeon continued: “We don’t have long on this planet, we’ve got a limited amount of time to spend with people. I want to spend the time I have with people who make me happy, and who I like and enjoy spending time with.

“It doesn’t come from a place of anger any more, I have gone through the whole spectrum of emotions with Alex over the last few years and I am now at a place where there are other people I would rather spend time with.”