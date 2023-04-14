Sunak and Zelensky discuss accelerating military support to Ukraine

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed ramping up military support to Ukraine in a phone call on Friday, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister told the Ukrainian president that Britain and its allies “needed to continue to ensure Ukraine was in the strongest possible position to build on its recent battlefield successes”.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in Russia’s invasion, with Mr Sunak paying tribute to the efforts of Ukrainian troops in the highly-contested town of Bakhmut.

The Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence briefing that Ukrainian forces had been forced to make “orderly withdrawals” from positions they previously held in the Donetsk city after being bombarded with “particularly intense” Russian artillery fire over the past 48 hours.

Mr Sunak also said a gruesome video that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier was “appalling” and that those responsible had to be held to account.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelensky this morning.

“The leaders discussed the latest situation on the battlefield and the Prime Minister paid tribute to the efforts of the Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut.

“Discussing the abhorrent beheading of a Ukrainian soldier shown on social media in recent days, the Prime Minister said the video was appalling and those responsible had to be held to account.

"The leaders also discussed efforts to accelerate military support to Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said the UK and its allies needed to continue to ensure Ukraine was in the strongest possible position to build on its recent battlefield successes.

"That included increasing interoperability with Nato both in the short and long term, the Prime Minister added.

"The leaders agreed to stay in close touch."