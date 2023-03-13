Sunak drops hints to follow US and EU TikTok ban for Government staff devices

Rishi Sunak said the UK would look at the decision taken by allies when it came to handling TikTok’s presence on Government phones (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

Rishi Sunak has hinted that the UK could follow in the US and the European Union’s footsteps by banning the popular social media app TikTok on Government phones and devices.

The Prime Minister said Britain would “look at what our allies are doing” when it came to reviewing the presence of the Chinese-owned video sharing platform on staff equipment.

Washington and the European Commission have already moved to ban the app on devices issued to staff or on personal phones used for work.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke while in San Diego (Stefan Rousseau/PA) — © Stefan Rousseau

The Conservative Party leader’s hint comes after senior backbenchers had urged him to follow the US and Brussels’s example.

Mr Sunak, speaking during a visit in San Diego, US, told the BBC: “We don’t routinely comment on matters like that.

“But what I would say is, of course, we take security of devices seriously.

“And we look also at what our allies are doing and we’re in the process of doing all of that.”

It comes after The Sunday Times reported that experts at GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre had assessed the app and identified risks to sensitive information.